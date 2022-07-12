Set aside differences, work united, DKS tells Congress workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar asked Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and National Student Union of India (NSUI) members to reach out to people to know what are their expectations and what the party needs to include in its election manifesto.

Addressing members of Youth Congress in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the survey to gather information from youth can be done by visiting houses or online by using an application developed for the purpose. He asked the Youth Congress leaders to set aside any differences and work unitedly for the party. They should be loyal to the party and not individual leaders, he said. He said 61% of those who took the membership during the party’s membership enrollment drive are youth and their assistance can be taken to gather information. He appreciated suggestions from youth Congress leaders on formulating employment policies.

He said in next one month he will be visiting 80 to 100 assembly constituencies to create awareness about the party’s Freedom March on August 15. He appealed other leaders, including Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah to tour the districts to create awareness about the march. The party has decided to take out 75 km padayatra in all the districts to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations. In Bengaluru, around one lakh people will take part in the march. They have sought permission from the authorities to hold the event in Basavangudi Grounds in Bengaluru, he said.

He said officials investigating the PSI recruitment scam are coming under pressure from politicians. The statements of those arrested in the case should be recorded in court and judicial probe should be ordered, he said.