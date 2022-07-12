STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah's birthday bash: Bid to win back Ahinda votes

Loyalists of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah are working overtime to ensure that their leader’s 75th birthday celebrations, Siddaramotsava, at Davangere is a huge success.

Published: 12th July 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with KPCC president DK Shivakumar and opposition leader Siddaramaiah in New Delhi

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Loyalists of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah are working overtime to ensure that their leader’s 75th birthday celebrations, Siddaramotsava, at Davangere is a huge success. The event, likely to be attended by over 4 lakh people, is being seen by many as a springboard for Sidaramaiah to take the centre stage ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections and to rekindle hopes of traditional Congress backers.

Siddaramaiah has, on many occasions, stated that he is not sure of his birthday and the date was entered by his teacher Rajappa when he was admitted directly to the fifth standard at Siddaramanahundi. Being a socialist, he had shied away from celebrating his birthday publicly.

But 75 years is a milestone that his supporters want to celebrate for more reasons than one. Siddaramotsava will give them scope to organise more such political events, including caste-based rallies to project Siddaramaiah as the best bet in the run-up to the polls, though Congress is harping on the collective leadership mantra.

While the party did not allow Siddaramaiah to hold Ahinda rallies, the event will consolidate this large section of voters, over whom he has considerable influence. The rally could also woo back minority voters, who may have been swayed by the exit of Siddaramaiah’s friend and excellent orator CM Ibrahim from the party recently. Minorities voters have a sway over 65 Assembly segments.

Former minister and Siddaramaih’s close aide HC Mahadevappa said the celebration will lay out a map to bring Congress back to power in the state. He maintained that there is no confusion or ego clash among leaders as Siddaramaiah has invited AICC former president Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shiva Kumar, and other top leaders with the sole intention of throwing away the BJP government. Over 50,000 Congressmen from Mysuru and neighboring districts will take part in the mega event, he added.

The organisers are also planning to bring to the event a big chunk of Lingayats and Veerashaivas, who are upset with the sudden removal of BS Yediyurappa as chief minister. It is an opportunity for Siddaramaiah to patch up with the community, which had earlier accused him of dividing it over the Lingayat-Veearshaiva row. The organising committee has many prominent leaders including MB Patil, who is a Lingayat.

A Congress leader said they are also keen to see what will be the internal dynamics within the party after the rally. “Will it create tremors, make other leaders mellow down or come out with a counter-strategy is to be seen. I feel all will be well if Siddaramaiah’s supporters don’t take the success of the event to their head, and chant the unity mantra,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Ahinda Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka elections
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp