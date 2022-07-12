Siddaramaiah's birthday bash: Bid to win back Ahinda votes

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Loyalists of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah are working overtime to ensure that their leader’s 75th birthday celebrations, Siddaramotsava, at Davangere is a huge success. The event, likely to be attended by over 4 lakh people, is being seen by many as a springboard for Sidaramaiah to take the centre stage ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections and to rekindle hopes of traditional Congress backers.

Siddaramaiah has, on many occasions, stated that he is not sure of his birthday and the date was entered by his teacher Rajappa when he was admitted directly to the fifth standard at Siddaramanahundi. Being a socialist, he had shied away from celebrating his birthday publicly.

But 75 years is a milestone that his supporters want to celebrate for more reasons than one. Siddaramotsava will give them scope to organise more such political events, including caste-based rallies to project Siddaramaiah as the best bet in the run-up to the polls, though Congress is harping on the collective leadership mantra.

While the party did not allow Siddaramaiah to hold Ahinda rallies, the event will consolidate this large section of voters, over whom he has considerable influence. The rally could also woo back minority voters, who may have been swayed by the exit of Siddaramaiah’s friend and excellent orator CM Ibrahim from the party recently. Minorities voters have a sway over 65 Assembly segments.

Former minister and Siddaramaih’s close aide HC Mahadevappa said the celebration will lay out a map to bring Congress back to power in the state. He maintained that there is no confusion or ego clash among leaders as Siddaramaiah has invited AICC former president Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shiva Kumar, and other top leaders with the sole intention of throwing away the BJP government. Over 50,000 Congressmen from Mysuru and neighboring districts will take part in the mega event, he added.

The organisers are also planning to bring to the event a big chunk of Lingayats and Veerashaivas, who are upset with the sudden removal of BS Yediyurappa as chief minister. It is an opportunity for Siddaramaiah to patch up with the community, which had earlier accused him of dividing it over the Lingayat-Veearshaiva row. The organising committee has many prominent leaders including MB Patil, who is a Lingayat.

A Congress leader said they are also keen to see what will be the internal dynamics within the party after the rally. “Will it create tremors, make other leaders mellow down or come out with a counter-strategy is to be seen. I feel all will be well if Siddaramaiah’s supporters don’t take the success of the event to their head, and chant the unity mantra,” he added.