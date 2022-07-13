ED seizes properties of K Mohd Haris of Mangaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has seized immovable properties worth Rs 17.34 crore held in the name of K Mohammed Haris under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, stated the Central agency on Tuesday. The seized properties include two residential houses and one industrial plot situated in Mangaluru.

According to ED, they registered a case under FEMA and investigated the case “based on the information that Haris of Mukka Group of Companies, a resident of Mangaluru, had acquired immovable property, business entities and made forex transactions outside India by violating the provisions of the FEMA,” said ED.

The agency added that during the course of investigation they came to know that Haris had acquired a flat in Ajman UAE, held foreign bank accounts and investments/shareholdings in foreign business entity in UAE, totally valued at AED 92,69,025.78 (equivalent to Rs 17,34,80,746), in violation of Section 4 of FEMA.

As per provisions under Section 37A of FEMA, if any foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property, situated outside India, is suspected to have been held in contravention of Section 4 of FEMA, then the ED is empowered to seize value equivalent within India, of such foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property, the ED stated.