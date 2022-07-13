Karnataka: 52 chiefs of boards, corporations removed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major decision, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has removed 52 heads of boards and corporations, paving the way for the appointment of fresh faces to these politically important positions. The vacancies have triggered a rush at former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s house with his supporters lobbying for posts.

Though the BJP government had been stalling a decision for various reasons, the leadership has bitten the bullet as it is crucial to make changes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections to keep the rank and file of the party in good humour, sources said. The list could be out soon as the polls are approaching fast, and the new appointees may not have enough time to provethemselves in their responsibilities, they added.

In fact, the BJP Core Committee had prepared the list some months ago and also taken the nod of the party high command. But there could be still some tweaks in the list as the leadership has to strike a balance between the party, Yediyurappa and RSS supporters.

Among the prominent leaders who will lose their posts include former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha, chairperson of Karnataka Skills Development Authority, S Dattatri of KSSIDC, actress Shriti of Temperance Board, SN Eshwarappa of KSRTC, KP Purushottam of Sports Authority, MR Venkatesh of BMTC, Thammesh Gowda HC, chairman of Karnataka Vidyuth Kharkane Ltd, LR Mahadevaswamy, chairman of Mysuru Zoo Authority, Ananth Hegde Ashishara of Karnataka Biodiversity Board, Dr MN Nandish Hanje of Book Authority, Sunil Puranik of Chalanachitra Academy, N Shivalingaiah of CADA, Savitha Vishwanath Amar Shetty of Silk Marketing Board, Anthony Sebastian of Children’s Rights Commission, Pramila Naidu R of Women’s Commission and Hareesh Bantwal of KEONICS. They have completed ust one-and-a-half years of their tenure.

The state has around 130 boards and corporations, including urban development authorities. Some of the positions had been kept vacant, and it has to be seen whether all the posts will be filled in the coming round of appointments.

The prominent among those who have been retained are Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Chairman Rudresh, Karnataka Tourism Development Corporation head Kapu Siddalingaswamy, who is a former personal assistant of Yediyurappa, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman Rajiv and Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Chairperson and actor Tara Anuradha.