No jail, but high fines for polluters, proposes MoEF

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has proposed major amendments in the Environment Protection Act, 1986, that will rule out imprisonment for those who pollute air and water. Instead, the fine to be paid will be massive, said a leading environment expert.The Impact Assessment Division of the ministry on July 1 put up a notice announcing the changes to be made after taking inputs from various stakeholders. Public have been asked to send their comments and suggestions on it before July 21.

As per the existing provisions of the EPA 1986, which came into effect on November 19, 1986, a violator can be punished with five years of imprisonment, a fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both. In case of a repetition in the violation, an additional fine of Rs 5,000 for every day will be levied, the notice states.

As per the amendment proposed by insertion of Section 14 (A), the penalty will range from a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and a maximum of Rs 5 crore. In case of repeat violation, the additional penalty will be a minimum of Rs one lakh per day. No violator will be imprisoned.

The comments by public can be sent my e-mail as a word document to: diriapolicy-moefcc@gov.in or by post to Sundar Ramanathan, Additional Director/Scientist E, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Room no. V-305, Vayu Wing, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, Jorbagh, Aliganj Road, New Delhi-110 003.