BJP may deny tickets to some MLAs in Belagavi

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several sitting MLAs and prominent leaders of BJP in the 18 Assembly segments of Belagavi may not get tickets for the 2023 polls, as an internal survey predicts that some of these aspirants could face setbacks. With 14 Assembly seats in its kitty in Belagavi, the BJP leadership wants to retain all the seats even if it involves drastic changes. But denial of tickets to these leaders could trigger a rebellion within the party, sources said.

The party is seriously focusing on Belagavi North constituency, represented by Anil Benake, Ramadurg held by Mahadevappa Yadwad and Kittur represented by Mahantesh Doddagouda. The leadership is apprehensive that the three may not fare well in the elections and has already begun working on alternatives to set things in order. It will not hesitate to field fresh faces if the situation demands. However, the leadership is yet to study the factors that may go against the party in the three constituencies, the sources added.

Benake, an advocate, is popular in Belagavi, but the party is worried about the lesser vote share in the last Lok Sabha and recent Legislative Council elections. The party is also concerned with careless party activities going on here, the sources said.

On Yadwad, the sources said the two-time MLA is 70 years old and is not serious enough about the party’s organisation in his constituency. The party workers too are not happy with him and feel he is not as active as expected. About MLA Doddagouda, too, the survey found that he was not involved in either Sangh Parivar or party activities. Some other BJP MLAs in Belagavi may also be ignored if the party leadership feels that new faces could bolster poll prospects.

