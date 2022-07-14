STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In Karnataka, land surveyor who set a person ablaze to fake his death arrested

Police recovered a burnt car with a charred body near Henuberu, Byndoor on July 13.

Published: 14th July 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

The charred remains of the car from which a body was recovered by the police.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A licensed land surveyor has been arrested by the Udupi police on charges of murder. 

The 54-year-old surveyor Sadananda Sherigar (54) and his associate Shilpa (40) committed murder to fake the former's death to evade arrest by the police in a cheating case.

Police recovered a burnt car with a charred body near Henuberu, Byndoor on July 13. Police found the body in the rear seat of the car charred beyond recognition.

Police sources said that Sadananda has been working as a licensed surveyor. He forged land documents and prepared a sketch of a property showing a non-existent road adjoining it. Following this, a case was registered against Sadanand by Karkala police. As charge sheet was filed before the court, Sadananda also got a summons from the court to appear before it.  Recently, the court sent a warrant to him, Sadanand feared that he would be arrested. 

In a bid to save himself, Sadananda planned to stage his own murder in a car. For this Sadananda took the help of his associate- Shilpa who earlier worked in a government office on a contractual basis. The duo picked a man of his age group and took him in his car to Byndoor with the help of two others. The victim was forced to drink alcohol with sleeping tablets. After this, he was immolated with the car to depict this as a case of murder of Sadanand himself. As Sadananda was elusive, police investigated this gruesome murder and cracked the case by finding the real motive. Police are trying to identify the person who was burnt to death by Sadananda. It is said he is a man from Karkala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder case Karkala police charred body
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp