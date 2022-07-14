Karnataka: Rain continues to wreak havoc in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Rains continue to wreak havoc across Kodagu even as the district has recorded nearly 40 cm of rainfall from June this year.

Several hoblis (villages) in the district have recorded over 500% excess rainfall compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the extent of damage to properties and roads is adding up even as the district is on orange alert.

Shanthalli hobli in Somwarpet taluk has recorded 577% excess rainfall this year. The water level at Harangi Reservoir is fast filling up even as it has reached 2854.17 feet out of the 2859 feet capacity. 13,166 cusecs of water is being let out from the reservoir to control the floods across Kushalnagar- Madapura areas.

Many minor landslides have been reported and have caused damage to rural and highway roads. Mangalauru-Madikeri highway, Bhagamandala-Karike, Thalathmane-Madikeri, Madikeri-Kutta highway and Hattiholey roads among several other rural roads have suffered damages following landslips. The loss incurred by the Public Works Department is estimated at Rs 2975.50 lakhs.

As of Wednesday, over hundred houses were partially damaged following incessant rainfall.

A total of 41 families including residents of Madikeri, Virajpet and Kushalnagar taluks have been shifted to relief centers as a precautionary measure.

The CESC department has suffered losses estimated at Rs 67.85 lakhs as over 600 electric poles and five transformers have been damaged in the rains. The concerned nodal officers and other officials in the district are visiting the damaged houses for a survey even as rains continue to disrupt normalcy in the district. Several parts of the district are devoid of electricity following damages to electric lines due to uprooted trees. While the administration has not declared holidays to schools, many rural schools shut down following the heavy downpour.

As of Wednesday morning, the district recorded 93.34 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Madikeri taluk recorded 107.18 mm rainfall. Somwarpet and Virajpet taluks recorded 109.8 mm and 53.03 mm rainfall respectively.

MADIKERI: Rains continue to wreak havoc across Kodagu even as the district has recorded nearly 40 cm of rainfall from June this year. Several hoblis (villages) in the district have recorded over 500% excess rainfall compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the extent of damage to properties and roads is adding up even as the district is on orange alert. Shanthalli hobli in Somwarpet taluk has recorded 577% excess rainfall this year. The water level at Harangi Reservoir is fast filling up even as it has reached 2854.17 feet out of the 2859 feet capacity. 13,166 cusecs of water is being let out from the reservoir to control the floods across Kushalnagar- Madapura areas. Many minor landslides have been reported and have caused damage to rural and highway roads. Mangalauru-Madikeri highway, Bhagamandala-Karike, Thalathmane-Madikeri, Madikeri-Kutta highway and Hattiholey roads among several other rural roads have suffered damages following landslips. The loss incurred by the Public Works Department is estimated at Rs 2975.50 lakhs. As of Wednesday, over hundred houses were partially damaged following incessant rainfall. A total of 41 families including residents of Madikeri, Virajpet and Kushalnagar taluks have been shifted to relief centers as a precautionary measure. The CESC department has suffered losses estimated at Rs 67.85 lakhs as over 600 electric poles and five transformers have been damaged in the rains. The concerned nodal officers and other officials in the district are visiting the damaged houses for a survey even as rains continue to disrupt normalcy in the district. Several parts of the district are devoid of electricity following damages to electric lines due to uprooted trees. While the administration has not declared holidays to schools, many rural schools shut down following the heavy downpour. As of Wednesday morning, the district recorded 93.34 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Madikeri taluk recorded 107.18 mm rainfall. Somwarpet and Virajpet taluks recorded 109.8 mm and 53.03 mm rainfall respectively.