Karwar: Anshi Ghat closed due to landslides

By Express News Service

KARWAR: In the wake of frequent landslides, the district administration has decided to close Anshi Ghat for a few days. Anshi Ghat connects Belagavi and Dharwad with Uttara Kannada. The authorities had a couple of days ago stopped the movement of vehicles all along the stretch to prevent any damage to human life or vehicles, but later revoked its decision.

“We had stopped the movement of vehicles but later withdrew our decision after rainfall receded. But now it will be closed again for a few more days considering several minor landslides, which are occurring frequently,” Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada told The New Indian Express.

A stretch of about 20 km after Anshi village has been considered vulnerable for landslides. Senior officials in the district administration had inspected the spot. “There have been no reports of major landslides like it happened in 2021, but as a safety measure, we will close the ghats. It will be reviewed before opening it,” DC Muhilan said.

The decision to close the ghat will result in a detour for motorists to reach the district headquarters, Karwar. The vehicles will now have to go to Yellapur and Ankola road to reach Karwar, which will be an additional 50 km.

