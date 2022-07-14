No trespass if property in possession of accused: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that there can be no allegation of criminal trespass into property when it is in possession of the accused, and not in possession of the complainant, the Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings initiated by Kodigehalli police against the accused, based on a complaint filed by a woman on charges of ‘house trespass and damage to property by way of mischief’, though she was not in possession of the property.

Allowing the petition filed by Shivaswamy and four others, Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed criminal proceedings against them based on the complaint filed by PC Leelavathi, who resides in Mahaganapathi Nagar. She filed a complaint on August 1, 2018, seven months later than the alleged incident.

“If possession is not with the complainant, she can hardly contend that the accused have trespassed the property of the complainant. Her possession in the case at hand is determined by this court in a writ petition, while observing that the BDA had already acquired the property for a particular purpose in 1986, and the complainant being in possession was not accepted. Civil cases are also pending against each other. Therefore, if the complainant is not in possession of the property, there can be no allegation of criminal trespass into such property, in which accused themselves are in possession,” the court said.

It also observed that if possession of the property itself is in doubt, driving home the offence would become doubtful. On such a premise, if further proceedings are permitted to continue against the petitioners, it would become abuse of the process of law and result in miscarriage of justice, the court added.

BENGALURU: Observing that there can be no allegation of criminal trespass into property when it is in possession of the accused, and not in possession of the complainant, the Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings initiated by Kodigehalli police against the accused, based on a complaint filed by a woman on charges of ‘house trespass and damage to property by way of mischief’, though she was not in possession of the property. Allowing the petition filed by Shivaswamy and four others, Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed criminal proceedings against them based on the complaint filed by PC Leelavathi, who resides in Mahaganapathi Nagar. She filed a complaint on August 1, 2018, seven months later than the alleged incident. “If possession is not with the complainant, she can hardly contend that the accused have trespassed the property of the complainant. Her possession in the case at hand is determined by this court in a writ petition, while observing that the BDA had already acquired the property for a particular purpose in 1986, and the complainant being in possession was not accepted. Civil cases are also pending against each other. Therefore, if the complainant is not in possession of the property, there can be no allegation of criminal trespass into such property, in which accused themselves are in possession,” the court said. It also observed that if possession of the property itself is in doubt, driving home the offence would become doubtful. On such a premise, if further proceedings are permitted to continue against the petitioners, it would become abuse of the process of law and result in miscarriage of justice, the court added.