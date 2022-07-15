All four crest gates of Bhadra dam opened 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: For the second time in the history of Bhadra reservoir, all the four crest gates have been opened in July. Heavy showers in the Bhadra reservoir catchment area for the last 8-10 days has resulted in the reservoir fast filling up. The water level stands at 183.2 ft as against the maximum level of 186 ft with an inflow of 43,051 cusecs. As a result, Bhadra project authorities decided open the dam at 11.30 am on Thursday. The discharge was maintained at 15,000 cusecs. The last time all the four crest gates were opened in July was in 2018. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued to batter Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks. The Tunga river in Shivamogga city is in full spate as authorities are releasing 59,200 cusecs of water from the Tunga reservoir.