Highways, homes flooded in Belagavi  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Heavy rain continued to lash flood-prone areas of Belagavi on Thursday affecting normal life damaging properties. A portion of the state highway connecting Khanapur to Goa via Hemadga was submerged in the overflowing Alatra lake bringing traffic on the route to a grinding halt.

Many low-lying residential localities in Belagavi city were inundated. Hemadga Road was under 4 ft-deep water as the rain picked up pace from Thursday morning in and around the forest region of Khanapur.

The police placed barricades on both ends of the submerged road to close traffic on the state highway. At least 10 houses were flooded in Annapurneshwari Nagar and Keshav Nagar.

Ward 50 corporator Sarika Patil said,”Waterlogging has been reported from many low-lying areas due to lack of a systematic UGD pipeline and a facility to divert water from the overflowing nalas. Due to fixing of pavers on the roadside, many roads were flooded. Although a proposal for a new UGD line has been cleared, the government is yet to implement it,’’ she said.

