Mysuru: Youth’s body yet to be found, father suspects murder attempt

The case of missing of a youth who jumped into Kapila river to swim took a twist as the father of the youth has alleged that it as an attempt to murder by his friend.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The case of missing of a youth who jumped into Kapila river to swim took a twist as the father of the youth has alleged that it as an attempt to murder by his friend. Abdul Rahim Pasha, a resident of Hejjige in Nanjangud on Wednesday had allegedly jumped into Kapila to swim along with two of his friends. While two others reached the bank, Abdul Rahim went missing and all attempts to search for him went in vain as he is suspected to have been drowned.

However, the youths father, Munawar Pasha, has alleged that his 23-year-old son was recently attacked by a group and this seems to be a plan to kill him. “If my son wanted to swim, he would have at least left his slippers or change his dress to swim, but why would he jump into river wearing his regular clothes. This is an attempt to kill him and nothing else. I demand high-level probe into this and find the truth behind the incident,” he said. 

