Plea in Karnataka HC seeking SIT probe into 'transfer threat' to judge

BENGALURU: A petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the 'transfer threat' received by its judge Justice H P Sandesh.

Justice Sandesh had recorded in an order passed on July 14, the 'threat' of transfer received indirectly from another judge during a recent farewell function organised by the high court.

Advocate Ramesh Naik L has moved the court seeking SIT probe and adequate security for Justice Sandesh.

The petitioner has contended that if the threat is not probably addressed "it tends to shake enormous faith that people of India reposed on High Courts and its Judges."

The plea is yet to be listed for hearing and can be expected to be considered following court procedures.

The transfer threat was received by Justice HP Sandesh following his remarks on the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh in a graft case.

This was recorded in an order on the bail petition of a deputy Tehsildar arrested in the corruption case.

The issue has reached the Supreme Court with the ADGP seeking expunging of the remarks made against him by the HC judge.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police on Friday sought permission of a court here to conduct narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

The memo with the request was submitted before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate today.

Since the consent of the accused is required for the narco test, the Magistrate ordered Paul to file his reply and adjourned the hearing to Saturday.

Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.

His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday.

The recruitment of 541 Police Sub-Inspectors has been mired in scandals after cheating in examinations was unearthed.

Later payment of bribe by several candidates came to light and the involvement of police officers in it.

Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud.

