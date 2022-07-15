STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Plea in Karnataka HC seeking SIT probe into 'transfer threat' to judge

Justice Sandesh had recorded in an order passed on July 14, the 'threat' of transfer received indirectly from another judge during a recent farewell function organised by the high court.

Published: 15th July 2022 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the 'transfer threat' received by its judge Justice H P Sandesh.

Justice Sandesh had recorded in an order passed on July 14, the 'threat' of transfer received indirectly from another judge during a recent farewell function organised by the high court.

Advocate Ramesh Naik L has moved the court seeking SIT probe and adequate security for Justice Sandesh.

The petitioner has contended that if the threat is not probably addressed "it tends to shake enormous faith that people of India reposed on High Courts and its Judges."

The plea is yet to be listed for hearing and can be expected to be considered following court procedures.

The transfer threat was received by Justice HP Sandesh following his remarks on the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh in a graft case.

This was recorded in an order on the bail petition of a deputy Tehsildar arrested in the corruption case.

The issue has reached the Supreme Court with the ADGP seeking expunging of the remarks made against him by the HC judge.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police on Friday sought permission of a court here to conduct narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

The memo with the request was submitted before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate today.

Since the consent of the accused is required for the narco test, the Magistrate ordered Paul to file his reply and adjourned the hearing to Saturday.

Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.

His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday.

The recruitment of 541 Police Sub-Inspectors has been mired in scandals after cheating in examinations was unearthed.

Later payment of bribe by several candidates came to light and the involvement of police officers in it.

Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Justice H P Sandesh
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp