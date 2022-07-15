Siddaramaiah wants narco test on PSI scam accused Amrit Paul

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the CID subject Amrit Paul, who was the ADGP of recruitment wing, to a narco analysis test to know the involvement of politicians in the PSI recruitment scam. The former CM alleged the involvement of several ministers and their aides in the scam. “To bring out the truth, this narco analysis test is needed,” he told media persons at Kalaburagi airport. Siddaramaiah also felt the need for a detailed probe into a dairy said to be written by Paul.

When his attention was drawn on the allegations of Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan that Siddaramaiah too was involved in PSI scam as many people were appointed as PSIs by unfair means when the latter was the CM, the Badami MLA asked why the minister was silent when he was in the opposition. On flood situation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah alleged that the State Government has failed to take precautionary measures.

“The district in-charge ministers failed to visit their respective districts. After the CM visited the rain-hit districts, the ministers have started visiting their allotted districts,” he criticised. On corruption, he said, “There is rampant corruption. The government has fixed a price for transfers like how rates of dishes are displayed in hotels.”

