STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah wants narco test on PSI scam accused Amrit Paul

Siddaramaiah also felt the need for a detailed probe into a dairy said to be written by Paul.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the CID subject Amrit Paul, who was the ADGP of recruitment wing, to a narco analysis test to know the involvement of politicians in the PSI recruitment scam. The former CM alleged the involvement of several ministers and their aides in the scam. “To bring out the truth, this narco analysis test is needed,” he told media persons at Kalaburagi airport. Siddaramaiah also felt the need for a detailed probe into a dairy said to be written by Paul.

When his attention was drawn on the allegations of Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan that Siddaramaiah too was involved in PSI scam as many people were appointed as PSIs by unfair means when the latter was the CM, the Badami MLA asked why the minister was silent when he was in the opposition. On flood situation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah alleged that the State Government has failed to take precautionary measures.

“The district in-charge ministers failed to visit their respective districts. After the CM visited the rain-hit districts, the ministers have started visiting their allotted districts,” he criticised. On corruption, he said, “There is rampant corruption. The government has fixed a price for transfers like how rates of dishes are displayed in hotels.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Amrit Paul narco test PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp