Six Karnataka engineering colleges will be upgraded on par with IITs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that as many as six engineering colleges in Karnataka will be upgraded on par with the Indian Institutes of Science (IITs) to attract talent. “ITIs have been upgraded and GTTCs have been modernised. Now, six prominent engineering colleges will be upgraded on par with IITs with quality education,” Bommai said at a function organised to mark the World Youth Skills Day at the banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha. He also said that primary knowledge on technical education will be imparted to students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 from next academic year. As part of women empowerment, 5 lakh women from self-help groups will be trained in various skills, he said. He shared an anecdote of his friend in Australia who had miserably failed by investing in the stock market but recovered after he became a carpenter by using his skills. “In order to give a thrust to conventional skills, the government has launched one district one skill programme,” he added. Higher Education, IT &BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan informed that the government has tied up with NGOs to impart skills to citizens in every district. “Infosys alone has trained about 27 lakh youth of whom 17 lakh have got the jobs,” he said.