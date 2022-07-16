BJP brainstorms ways to burnish image before Karnataka polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With survey reports from various agencies, and its own internal survey giving the ruling BJP an unflattering picture, the party’s ‘chinthan manthan’ on Friday discussed at length measures to overcome the anti-incumbency factor against the government. Party state in-charge Arun Singh officiated the meeting, which was attended by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa as well.

The high command was particular that Yediyurappa -- who had given several meetings a miss in the past -- takes part as his presence sends a message to workers that he is not being sidelined, which will help the party in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls.

Friday’s ‘chintan manthan’ was the fallout of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the state, during which he held a one-on-one chat with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, sources said. The failure of the leaders, especially ministers, in tackling corruption charges by opposition parties, was taken up for discussion. The opposition, especially the Congress, has been raising the PSI recruitment scam and 40 per cent commission in contracts scam at every public forum.

With elections fast approaching, the BJP discussed strategies to silence the opposition, and ways to tackle internal bickering in the party, which was affecting unity. Leaders, including National General Secretary B L Santhosh, spoke of taking corrective measures to send a message to voters.About 60 leaders, including state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, C T Ravi, D V Sadananda Gowda, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, S A Ramadas, Arvind Limbavali, ministers R Ashoka, V Somanna, K Gopalaiah and others took part.

More meetings on cards

A meeting of different wings of the party will be held on Saturday, followed by an evaluation of Bommai’s cabinet ministers on Sunday, at a private hotel, sources said. The party high command has warned that those who underperform will miss the party ticket for the 2023 assembly polls.

Pramukhs grill ministers

On Thursday, RSS pramukhs Mukund and Tippeswamy reportedly grilled ministers Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Dr K Sudhakar, N Munirathna and former RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa, on allegations levelled against them by opposition parties, sources said. They also raised the issue of party and RSS workers being allegedly ignored in the government, and gave a diktat to the Bommai government to take necessary action. This is likely to reflect in the appointment of party workers to boards and corporations, with the new list likely to be out in a day or two.

BENGALURU: With survey reports from various agencies, and its own internal survey giving the ruling BJP an unflattering picture, the party’s ‘chinthan manthan’ on Friday discussed at length measures to overcome the anti-incumbency factor against the government. Party state in-charge Arun Singh officiated the meeting, which was attended by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa as well. The high command was particular that Yediyurappa -- who had given several meetings a miss in the past -- takes part as his presence sends a message to workers that he is not being sidelined, which will help the party in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls. Friday’s ‘chintan manthan’ was the fallout of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the state, during which he held a one-on-one chat with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, sources said. The failure of the leaders, especially ministers, in tackling corruption charges by opposition parties, was taken up for discussion. The opposition, especially the Congress, has been raising the PSI recruitment scam and 40 per cent commission in contracts scam at every public forum. With elections fast approaching, the BJP discussed strategies to silence the opposition, and ways to tackle internal bickering in the party, which was affecting unity. Leaders, including National General Secretary B L Santhosh, spoke of taking corrective measures to send a message to voters.About 60 leaders, including state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, C T Ravi, D V Sadananda Gowda, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, S A Ramadas, Arvind Limbavali, ministers R Ashoka, V Somanna, K Gopalaiah and others took part. More meetings on cards A meeting of different wings of the party will be held on Saturday, followed by an evaluation of Bommai’s cabinet ministers on Sunday, at a private hotel, sources said. The party high command has warned that those who underperform will miss the party ticket for the 2023 assembly polls. Pramukhs grill ministers On Thursday, RSS pramukhs Mukund and Tippeswamy reportedly grilled ministers Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Dr K Sudhakar, N Munirathna and former RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa, on allegations levelled against them by opposition parties, sources said. They also raised the issue of party and RSS workers being allegedly ignored in the government, and gave a diktat to the Bommai government to take necessary action. This is likely to reflect in the appointment of party workers to boards and corporations, with the new list likely to be out in a day or two.