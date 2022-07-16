GO on banning photography in Karnataka govt offices draws flak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision of the state government to impose restrictions on taking photographs and videos in government offices without permission has drawn criticism from various quarters including the public and opposition party leaders. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the government was trying to shield corruption by bringing in this prohibition.

The order issued by the Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms (DPAR), states that the president of Karnataka State Employees Association requested that some people who come to government offices in Bengaluru, districts and taluk level offices click photos or take videos of the employees and post them on social media.

This causes inconvenience to employees, especially women. Henceforth, taking photographs and videos without permission of officials is banned, the order said.Siddaramaiah said on the one hand, the government is known for 40 per cent commission and on the other they are involved in various scams including the PSI recruitment scam.

Order bad in law: Activist

“If anyone disturbs government employees during office hours, there are many laws to take action against them. Instead of using those laws, it is not a good practice to ban photographs and videos. This only shows the government wants to hide its corrupt practices,” Siddaramaiah said.

RTI activist P Kalidas Reddy told The New Indian Express that government offices are not private properties owned by some individuals. It is public property and one cannot put restrictions. He however said steps can be taken if there is misuse.

Vinay Srinivas of NGO Alternative Law Forum, questioned the government on what rational basis it has issued this order when there is no such law. “Does it mean they are trying to hide something,” he asked. Instead of bringing transparency, the government is trying to hide things, he added.

