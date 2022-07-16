Govt received Rs 23K crore to set up agri-infra: Narendra Singh Tomar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union government has received proposals to set up agriculture infrastructure at different places across the country with an investment of Rs 23,000 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), said Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar here on Friday. AIF, announced by the Union government, aims to provide medium and long-term loans through primary agricultural credit societies and commercial banks to those who want to set up agri-infrastructure. AIF was launched to address infrastructure gaps and to mobilise investments to improve agri-infrastructure.

A report released during the National Conference of State Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers that concluded on Friday points out that as of June 2022, major projects sanctioned under AIF included 6,521 warehouses, 1,536 primary processing units, 1,005 custom hiring centres, 527 sorting and grading units, 409 cold store projects, 157 assaying units and around 2,800 other post-harvest management projects and community farming assets.

Tomar said that of the Rs 1 lakh crore proposed to provide loans through banks and financial institutions, as on date, the government has received Rs 23,000 crore. Of that, proposals worth Rs 13,000 crore are under consideration that will be disbursed as loan by 2025-26.He said the nod will be given to loans to people with “impressive proposals” and these loans will have a minimal interest rate of 3 per cent.

Explaining the outcome of the two day-conference, Tomar said agriculture and horticulture ministers from 23 states and officials from all the states took part. Applauding Karnataka’s efforts in implementing the tech-based system in agriculture, he said others will take the model to their states. Similarly, the crop insurance scheme from Andhra Pradesh, the system of growing horticulture crops from Haryana and best practices from other states can be implemented in other states, he added.

During the meeting, the participants decided to focus on natural and organic farming. “With less chemical fertilisers, the quality of soil will improve and that will in turn boost the quality of crops. At present, natural farming has been taken up in 4 lakh hectares and organic farming in 38 lakh hectares. We want to increase it in the coming days,’’ he added.

The meeting discussed Digital Agriculture to give relief to farmers during natural calamities and the drone policy. Stressing on palm oil farming, he said that at present, the palm is being grown in 3 lakh hectares which the government wants to increase to 6 lakh hectares by 2025.

