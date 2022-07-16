STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Compensation for crop losses from rain hiked

As per the order on Friday, the hiek in compensation will be for the crop losses due to rains and floods from June 1 to December 31.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:50 AM

CM Basavaraj Bommai holds a video meet with DCs of rain-hit areas on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government has increased the compensation amount for crop losses due to heavy rains. Compensation for crops in rain-fed areas has been increased from Rs 6,800 to Rs 13,600 per hectare, from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 for irrigated crops, and from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000 per hectare for multi-year crops.

As per the State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund norms, the compensation is Rs 6,800 for rain-fed, `13,500 for irrigated and `18,000 per hectare for multi-year crops. The government will provide additional amount for the hike. As per the order on Friday, the hiek in compensation will be for the crop losses due to rains and floods from June 1 to December 31. The compensation in a maximum of two hectares will be given. CM Basavaraj Bommai has asked Deputy Commissioners to submit a report on crop losses.

CM ASKS OFFICIALS TO BE READY FOR RELIEF OPS
CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed DCs of flood-hit districts to be prepared for rescue and relief operations based on the weather forecast for the next five to six days. He ordered release of Rs 500 crore to take up infras­truc­ture res­toration works. During a video meet with DCs, he direc­ted them to take up necessary steps for restora­tion of roads, power supply and drinking water facilities.

