Minutes before roof falls, headmaster moves kids to safety

By Express News Service

ATHANI: As many as 80 schoolchildren of a government school at Parathalli village in Athani taluk had a narrow escape on Friday morning, thanks to the presence of mind of their headmaster who shifted the students in the nick of time after noticing the dilapidated condition of the roof of their classroom. Within 30 minutes after the Class 8 students were shifted, the roof came crashing down.

The headmaster, R V Rathod, was inspecting the school premises, when he noticed the leaking roof of the classroom. He told the teacher, in-charge of the class, to immediately shift the students to another classroom.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Basavaraj Talawar visited the school and found that another classroom in the school has leakage. Talawar said around 200 classrooms of government schools across Athani taluk are damaged. He said that he has already sent a report in this regard to the government and is waiting for its response.

Meanwhile, the parents of the children have demanded an inquiry into the roof collapse incident. They said that the school building is not even 10 years old. “How can the roof of the school collapse in such a short time after it was built. The construction of the school is of sub-standard quality, which is unsafe for our children. We want a thorough inquiry into the incident,” he said.

