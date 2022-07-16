STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Presidential polls: BJP lawmakers to stay in hotel

BJP chief whip and MLA Satish Reddy instructed all MLAs including ministers to check in on Saturday and to stay till Monday.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP-led NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

BJP-led NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State BJP will shepherd a majority of its 122 legislators and 25 Lok Sabha members, who are voters in the presidential polls, to a private star hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday and keep them there till the voting on Monday.

Some leaders, wishing not to be named, expressed surprise at the move, saying the presidential poll is no big deal as NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's victory is a foregone conclusion with the alliance's brute numbers in Parliament as well as assemblies, as compared to the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Some leaders, wishing not to be named, expressed surprise at the move, saying the presidential poll is no big deal as NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu’s victory is a foregone conclusion with the alliance’s brute numbers in Parliament as well as assemblies, as compared to the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Some said BJP is concerned about cross-voting as there is no showing of the ballot paper to the party nominee, unlike in the Rajya Sabha polls. BJP has organised a mock voting drill.

