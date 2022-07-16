PSI recruitment scam: CID seeks polygraph on ADGP Amrit Paul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer and ADGP Amrit Paul, who was arrested in connection with the PSI scam, was remanded in judicial custody on Fri­day. The CID, which is probing the scam, has requested the court to grant perm­ission for a polygraph on Paul as he was not rep­ortedly coopera­ting in the probe. Paul was pro­duced before the First Additional Chief Metr­op­olitan Magistrate court on Friday evening.

CID offic­ials submitted a memo stating Paul had refused to answer many quest­ions and a polyg­raph is necessary. Paul’s counsel objected saying the for­m­er was under medic­ation, and polygr­aph may have adverse effects on his health. Hearing was adjourned till Saturday.

