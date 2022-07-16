PSI recruitment scam: CID seeks polygraph on ADGP Amrit Paul

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer and ADGP Amrit Paul, who was arrested in connection with the PSI scam, was remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The CID, which is probing the scam, has requested the court to grant permission for a polygraph on Paul as he was not reportedly cooperating in the probe. Paul was produced before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday evening.
CID officials submitted a memo stating Paul had refused to answer many questions and a polygraph is necessary. Paul’s counsel objected saying the former was under medication, and polygraph may have adverse effects on his health. Hearing was adjourned till Saturday.