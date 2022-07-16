STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayapura: Man kills self, blames cop for death

The sub-inspector of APMC Police Station has been suspended after a 25-year-old man committed suicide alleging that the PSI and his brother are the reason behind his death.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The sub-inspector of APMC Police Station has been suspended after a 25-year-old man committed suicide alleging that the PSI and his brother are the reason behind his death. The victim, Somnath Nagamothi (25), was employed in a private car service centre. He is survived by his parents and wife. The incident came to light on Thursday. He hailed from Donur village. His body was found in Krishna River, near the Baluti Jackwell of Kolhar town, five days after he went missing. The deceased’s wife, Bhagyashree, had filed a missing complaint in Gandhi Chowk Police Station on July 9.

Before taking the extreme step, Somnath had gone live on Facebook. In the video, he reportedly said, “I have not stolen any money from the PSI’s vehicle. The police have not only made fake allegations against me but also attacked me. I will be ending my life. The following people will be responsible for my death: PSI Somesh Gejji, Sachin Gejji, brother of PSI and Santosh D and Ravi D, owner of Shivagiri Tyres.”

According to sources, “Sachin Gejji had given his car for wheel alignment at Sivagiri Tyres, where Somnath worked. There was Rs 7.5 lakh cash in the car. After the service, Rs 1 lakh out of Rs 7.5 lakh was lost. The PSI and his brother alleged that the missing sum was taken by Somnath.”“He was called to the police station multiple times. During interrogation, he was reportedly manhandled. He got upset and ended his life,” claimed sources. Apart from the missing complaint, no other complaint has been registered against PSI Somesh and his brother.

