WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: “We need justice and peace between Hindus and Muslims, not compensation,” said a furious Rajma Bismilla, while refusing compensation money from Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah.

She is the wife of one of the injured in Kerur violence which took place recently. The woman not only refused to take compensation offered by Siddaramaiah, but also hurled back Rs 2 lakh cash on the escort vehicle of the senior Congress leader in Bagalkot on Friday.

Siddaramaiah, who represents Badami assembly segment, visited a hospital and enquired about the the health of those injured in the violence which took place in Kerur on July 6. While paying visit to the families, Siddaramaiah handed over compensation of Rs 50,000 each to four families.

Speaking to reporters, Rajma said, “Hindus and Muslims have been living like brothers and sisters for the past many decades in Kerur. Not one communal violence had been reported in the town. This incident has disturbed communal harmony. We don’t want any money from the government or politicians. Instead, we need peace between Hindus and Muslims and justice for followers of both religions.”

Both Hindus and Muslims will help me: Rajma

“Justice should be meted out to both Hindus and Muslims. Everyone should behave like children of one mother. Only I know how much difficulty I am facing since the incident has taken place. Such a thing should not happen to any family. The miscreants responsible for the violence should be brought to book,” demanded Rajma.

When asked why she refused the compensation amount, Rajma said, “In the incident, my husband, who is the sole breadwinner of our family, has been injured and the doctor has advised him year-long bed rest. I don’t have any problem with compensation. I can run the family even by begging. I am confident that Hindus and Muslims will help me. We want peace, not goondaism in the town.”

Dramatic scenes in #Siddarmaiah's constituency #Badami as family of victims of an attack throw money back at former CM after he offered them about 2lakh as charity & drives away.



Women heard saying we want justice & not his money.



He had arrived to visit victims at the Hospital pic.twitter.com/SpH01Lzttr — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) July 15, 2022

It may be recalled that a day after Kerur violence, a group of miscreants from a particular community attacked a dhaba owner and his employees near Kulageri cross. Four people were injured including Rajma’s husband. All the injured are still being treated at a hospital.

In Kerur violence, three activists were stabbed, who are also being treated at a private hospital in Bagalkot. The district police have arrested at least 25 people in connection with the violence.

A total of five cases have been filed in Kerur Police Station.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “I have met the injured from both communities at the hospital. These kinds of incidents should not happen. We are all human beings and should live in harmony. The police have to take action against people who took law into their hands. All are equal before the law.”

“I have directed the police officers to take stringent action against the culprits. I was closely following the incident and have been in touch with the SP, IGP, and DG. It is the responsibility of the people’s representatives to prevent such incidents from happen- ing. Some people were seriously injured in the incident. The violence has affected the livelihood of many families,” Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to Rajma’s refusal to take the compensation amount, Siddaramaiah said, “I have convinced and given back the compensation to them. I have given it on humanitarian grounds. I can understand that this amount will not address all their problems. The government gives compensation to deceased families but do the victims get back their life?” asked the opposition leader.

How Kerur erupted

BAGALKOT: The violence erupted after a clash broke out between two groups over misbehaving with a girl in Kerur on July 6. Three activists of one group were reportedly stabbed. The unknown miscreants set at least 10 shops and many bikes on fire. The district administration had clamped Section 144 for four days. Five cases have been registered. In all, 25 people have been arrested and sent in judicial custody.

