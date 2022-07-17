Amendments soon to allow special investment zones: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that necessary amendments would be brought to existing laws in the upcoming legislature session to enable establishment of special investment regions in Dharwad and Tumakuru. Bommai, who holds the finance portfolio, had announced in the budget the decision to set up the two special investment regions. The government has drafted the Special Investment Region Bill to ensure the implementation of this initiative.

Bommai was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new building of the Karnataka Material Testing and Research Centre here on Saturday. “With the establishment of special investment regions, Dharwad and Tumakuru will be developed into major industrial hubs. It will lead to economic development of the two regions,” Bommai claimed. H e said that the government is committed to improving the facilities at the Karnataka Material Testing and Research Centre and would sanction Rs 4 crore to buy advanced equipment. Reiterating his government’s promise for industrial growth of the region, the CM said that the proposed FMCG cluster at Dharwad would not only house hundreds of small and large industries, but also expected to generate one lakh jobs.

Later, inaugurating a state-level conference of the district chambers of commerce and industry here, Bommai said capital investment and technology, which are Bengaluru-centric, should flow down to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to ensure the state’s inclusive and equitable growth. “Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities should also have technology-driven industries. That will help them to have a solid foundation for further growth,” he added. “Small cities have abundant talent and ingenuity and that should be harnessed by the chambers.” he said and appealed to the chambers not to stick to trade and commerce and to diversify using technology to help the youth of the region. “Local industries should take advantage of the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet,” he appealed.

“While the governments have adopted a market economy after liberalisation, all the major economic decisions are market driven and they are affecting the common man. Amidst liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation, conscientiousness has been forgotten, which needs to be reestablished,” he added. Being a progressive state, Karnataka is in the forefront of all industrial and investment indexes, he said. “The new Research and Development policy would be dealt with in the next cabinet meeting and a new employment policy was in the offing,” he added.

On the issue of GST on pre-packaged food, Bommai invited the representatives of the chambers to meet him to discuss their apprehensions. He said that since he was heading the group of ministers for all new taxation, issues raised would be sent to the fitment committee. H e said steps will be taken to resolve the issue of double taxation at industrial areas. “Will bring in single taxation, and self-assessment of tax will also be introduced for industries,” Bommai added.

