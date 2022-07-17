BJP to hold rally to mark first anniversary of Bommai govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP is holding a big rally in Doddaballapura, around 40 km from Bengaluru, on July 28 to mark the first anniversary of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government. Bommai said a decision to organise the rally was taken at the party leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru on Friday and the government will hold a separate programme on that day. Around one lakh people, including beneficiaries of various government schemes, will attend the rally to highlight the Bommai government’s flagship programmes and achievements.

Many central leaders are also likely to attend the programme to send a message that they are strongly backing the Bommai government that has come under fire from opposition Congress over various issues. BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said the party decided Doddaballapura as the venue, as such a programme in Bengaluru would have caused traffic congestion.

The party is also planning to hold two rallies every month in different parts of the state to popularise the government’s programmes. BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said that Bommai will visit 50 Assembly segments to attend meetings of beneficiaries of government programmes. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will visit all the districts to strengthen the party, he added. Mahesh said many Congress and JDS MLAs from Old Mysuru and Kalyana-Karnataka regions are in touch with senior BJP leaders and are likely to join the party.

