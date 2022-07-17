CM Basavaraj Bommai mulling for new agri policy, to set up textile parks in all taluks

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Stressing the need for a new agriculture policy in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government is contemplating bringing the new agriculture policy under which agriculture will be developed as an industry.

Addressing the people of his constituency, the chief minister spoke at Khursapur village of Shiggaon taluk in Haveri district on Saturday, after laying the foundation stone for the new textile park and Texport company's readymade garment factory.

The proposed textile park will come up in an area spread over 59.34 acres. Texport Private Limited would be set up on the Anchor-Promoter model by investing Rs 42 crore, which is the first of its kind in the state. Infrastructure facilities would be created in three phases for the textiles units and readymade garment factories. The state government has provided Rs 25 crore for the first phase.

Families are growing, but the farmland won't. Therefore to reduce the dependency on the agricultural land, a new agriculture policy will be brought to help the farmers and their children to do other jobs along with agriculture in their native.

The textile industries create more employment, and the world is looking at India in this sector. Therefore the government is planning to start textile industries in rural areas apart from megacities like Bengaluru. “In the coming three to four years, every taluk of the state will have a textile park for the help of local farmers and their educated children,” he said.

"In the Shiggaon Textile park, around 10,000 jobs will be created, where most of the locals will be employed. In the first phase, around 3,000 jobs will be created and in the second phase, the remaining jobs will be created by September 2023. Like this, around 5 lakh women of the state will be getting jobs in their nearby textile factories in the coming days," CM said.

Bommai also laid the foundation stones for the construction of new cold storage and a new building of APMC and inaugurated a veterinary hospital and other developmental programmes in his constituency.

Haveri district in-charge minister Arebail Shivaram Hebbar, agricultural minister B C Patil, MLC Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Virupakshappa Ballari and others were present.

HUBBALLI: Stressing the need for a new agriculture policy in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government is contemplating bringing the new agriculture policy under which agriculture will be developed as an industry. Addressing the people of his constituency, the chief minister spoke at Khursapur village of Shiggaon taluk in Haveri district on Saturday, after laying the foundation stone for the new textile park and Texport company's readymade garment factory. The proposed textile park will come up in an area spread over 59.34 acres. Texport Private Limited would be set up on the Anchor-Promoter model by investing Rs 42 crore, which is the first of its kind in the state. Infrastructure facilities would be created in three phases for the textiles units and readymade garment factories. The state government has provided Rs 25 crore for the first phase. Families are growing, but the farmland won't. Therefore to reduce the dependency on the agricultural land, a new agriculture policy will be brought to help the farmers and their children to do other jobs along with agriculture in their native. The textile industries create more employment, and the world is looking at India in this sector. Therefore the government is planning to start textile industries in rural areas apart from megacities like Bengaluru. “In the coming three to four years, every taluk of the state will have a textile park for the help of local farmers and their educated children,” he said. "In the Shiggaon Textile park, around 10,000 jobs will be created, where most of the locals will be employed. In the first phase, around 3,000 jobs will be created and in the second phase, the remaining jobs will be created by September 2023. Like this, around 5 lakh women of the state will be getting jobs in their nearby textile factories in the coming days," CM said. Bommai also laid the foundation stones for the construction of new cold storage and a new building of APMC and inaugurated a veterinary hospital and other developmental programmes in his constituency. Haveri district in-charge minister Arebail Shivaram Hebbar, agricultural minister B C Patil, MLC Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Virupakshappa Ballari and others were present.