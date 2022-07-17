Karnataka prisoners’ wages may double 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Prisons Development Authority (KPDA) has proposed to increase the minimum wages of prisoners in the state. If the recommendations are accepted, the new wages will be as per the Karnataka Minimum Wage guidelines. At present, prisoners get around Rs 8,000 per month and under revised minimum wages, their monthly income will be around Rs 14,000.

The KPDA members held a meeting on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said a report has been submitted to the finance department, which will release `7 crore annually as wages to prisoners. He pointed out that the new wages will be based on the work done by prisoners.

Depts asked to draw up schemes for prisoners

The home minister further said that steps are being taken to transform the lives of the prisoners. He said a letter has been sent to all the government departments asking them to come out with schemes to involve prisoners in the projects undertaken by their departments. Prisoners in jails take up bakery, weaving mats, carpentry, soap-making among other works. Plans are also afoot to upgrade the existing machinery and facilities so that products made by the prisoners are of better quality.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Prisons Development Authority (KPDA) has proposed to increase the minimum wages of prisoners in the state. If the recommendations are accepted, the new wages will be as per the Karnataka Minimum Wage guidelines. At present, prisoners get around Rs 8,000 per month and under revised minimum wages, their monthly income will be around Rs 14,000. The KPDA members held a meeting on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said a report has been submitted to the finance department, which will release `7 crore annually as wages to prisoners. He pointed out that the new wages will be based on the work done by prisoners. Depts asked to draw up schemes for prisoners The home minister further said that steps are being taken to transform the lives of the prisoners. He said a letter has been sent to all the government departments asking them to come out with schemes to involve prisoners in the projects undertaken by their departments. Prisoners in jails take up bakery, weaving mats, carpentry, soap-making among other works. Plans are also afoot to upgrade the existing machinery and facilities so that products made by the prisoners are of better quality.