Karnataka: Two die in road accident near Byndoor in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Two students from Manipal died in a road accident that occurred near Kambadakone, Byndoor here on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Tarun Kumar Reddy (19) and Ashish Reddy (18). The students, natively from Andra Pradesh, were studying in Manipal.

Sources said that the students had started their bike ride to Murudeshwar from Manipal and when they reached the spot near a bridge on the NH 66, the rider lost control and the bike hit a signboard on the divider. Both of them fell on the road and were severely injured. Local people gathered at the spot and immediately shifted the two students to the hospital, but they had breathed their last before reaching the hospital.

Byndoor police are investigating.

