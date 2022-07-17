Home States Karnataka

Miscreant posting defaming comments on Karnataka's Kodava community arrested

The accused belonged to the same community and had created a fake account posing as a Muslim boy.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A miscreant who had posted defaming comments on Goddess Cauvery and Kodava community girls has been taken into police custody.

The accused belonged to the same community and had created a fake account posing as a Muslim boy. The accused, K Divin Devaiah is a resident of Palangala in Virajpet.

On July 3, a comment on Instagram defaming River Cauvery and Kodava girls was posted by an unknown handle suspected to have been that of a Muslim boy. The post had invited the wrath of the Kodava Community.

A massive protest had been planned by the community members on July 29 demanding stringent action against the accused. The post also posed threat to communal harmony in the district.

The Kodagu police, following complaints from the various Kodava Samajas took to the investigation. The police contacted Instagram and traced the IP address even as the information of the accused was availed.

Sources confirmed that accused Divin Devaiah is an atheist and had posted the comment using a fake Instagram account for fun.

The accused has now been taken into custody and has been booked under sections 153 A, 295 A and IPC 505. 

