Officials beware! Typos in Kannada may lead to pay cut

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government employees, beware! You may get a cut in your salary and even be denied promotion if you make typing errors or grammatical mistakes while drafting government orders or circulars in Kannada. The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has made recommendations in this regard to the government.

On Friday, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had issued an order prohibiting recording of videos and taking photographs inside government offices. After facing criticism, the government issued another order withdrawing its previous notification. But the new order copy of seven lines had seven glaring mistakes, in which the official made several grammatical mistakes including the word Karnataka. Speaking to TNSE, KDA Chai­rman TS Nagabharana said this is happening as the officials who are typing as well as issuing the notification or order do not take the language seriously.

‘Govt officials must know state language’

Sometim es, they draft it in English or take the help of ‘Google Translate’ , which often leads to mistakes. This is not acceptable. The one who is working with the state government should know the state language, KDA Chairman TS Nagabharana said. Nagabharana is now writing to CM Basavaraj Bommai and officials recommending to the government to include the names of officials, including the one who typed as well as those who signed and issued the order, on the order copy.

Their names should be included in the service record of issuing government orders, notifications and other documents that has mistakes. “All these days, whenever we pointed out, they would send an apology or would say it will not repeat. But now, we will tell them to name the employees who are responsible for the mistakes.

If their names are included in service record, they will not be entitled for promotion or hike,” he added. Sources from DPAR said that most of the circulars or notifications are typed by the first or second division assistant, who is from Karnataka and knows Kannada. They have to know the language if they are working with Government of Karnataka. However, sometimes, they are under pressure to type the order like the one which was typed late night. These employees do not have enough time to read and rectify”.

