STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rain havoc: Karnataka to seek central aid

State hikes compensation to Rs 5 lakh for fully-damaged houses

Published: 17th July 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rains

Karnataka rains (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the rain and floods playing havoc in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday said the state will seek financial assistance from the Union government after getting detailed reports on the damages. Due to intermittent rains across the state, thousands of houses have collapsed or were partially damaged, farmers have suffered huge crop losses and some regions have been flooded. The government has taken up rescue and relief measures and has been distributing compensation for damaged houses.

On measures taken to tackle the situation, Bommai told reporters that compensation for damages to houses and loss of crops have been increased considerably. Up to Rs 5 lakh is being handed out for houses that have been damaged completely, he said and clarified that people whose houses were damaged due to rain in May will get the revised compensation.

Stating that a majority of houses that were damaged were in low-lying areas, the CM said the affected residents will given houses under various schemes. “The state is expected to get around 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. When this comes through, priority will be given to compensate for damaged houses along with a matching grant from the state government,” he said.

The government has instructed officials to respond quickly to flood situations. “As far as flooding in rivers in North Karnataka districts is concerned, the deputy commissioners of the respective districts have asked to be in touch with their counterparts in Maharashtra,” Bommai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka floods
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp