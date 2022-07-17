STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
U-turn: Karnataka govt withdraws ban on photos in govt offices within hours

Bommai, who was busy attending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s daylong Chintan Mantan at a resort on the outskirts of the city, gave instructions to revoke the order.

Published: 17th July 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 06:26 AM

camera_photography

Image of a camera used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The order to ban photography and videography by the public in government offices, which was passed on Friday, was withdrawn within hours by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after it faced flak from Congress and members of civil society. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah alleged that the government issued the order to shield corruption, while others too slammed it. Rounds of criticism started soon after the order was passed by Department of Personnel Administration Reforms Secretary Ananda K on Friday.

Bommai, who was busy attending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s daylong Chintan Mantan at a resort on the outskirts of the city, gave instructions to revoke the order. The secretary scurried to axe the order at midnight. The CM’s Office too confirmed that the government decided to withdraw the order, which had been issued following a representation from the Government Employees’ Association. Talking to reporters, Bommai admitted that the order had not come to his notice.

But he defended his action to withdraw it as his government is transparent and there is nothing to hide from the public’s glare. “Government employees used to insist on such a ban, as taking photos of women employees had caused problems earlier. There was a meaning to their demand. But our government is transparent, let whoever dispute it. I took the decision in principle to continue with things as they were,” Bommai clarified.

