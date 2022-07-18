Home States Karnataka

11 crore-plus COVID vaccine doses administered in Karnataka

According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose, while 90 per cent has been fully vaccinated.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In all, 11.37 crore COVID vaccination doses have been administered in Karnataka, even as India clocked over the 200-crore vaccination mark on Sunday. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar congratulated all those making the vaccination campaign a success. 

The country has achieved an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus by administering 200 crore doses of vaccine, he added. According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose, while 90 per cent has been fully vaccinated. 

The vaccination drive in the country has been the fastest, administering 200 crore doses in 18 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, congratulating everyone for hitting the mark and added that this has strengthened the global fight against COVID.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Dr K Sudhakar
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp