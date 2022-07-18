11 crore-plus COVID vaccine doses administered in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In all, 11.37 crore COVID vaccination doses have been administered in Karnataka, even as India clocked over the 200-crore vaccination mark on Sunday. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar congratulated all those making the vaccination campaign a success. The country has achieved an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus by administering 200 crore doses of vaccine, he added. According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose, while 90 per cent has been fully vaccinated. The vaccination drive in the country has been the fastest, administering 200 crore doses in 18 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, congratulating everyone for hitting the mark and added that this has strengthened the global fight against COVID.