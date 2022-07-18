Anshi Ghat in Uttara Kannada won't be closed for traffic fully: Officials

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Residents of Joida, Anshi and Kumbarwada are relieved with the district administration decision on Sunday to review the decision of closing the Anshi Ghat for traffic completely. After opposition from Joida residents, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mihilan said he will explore possibilities of reopening the ghats.

"We will review the situation and see whether it is possible to open the Ghats for traffic. Two special task forces have been appointed to study the situation and report," he added. He said that even if traffic is allowed, the night ban will continue.

NH-69, which was closed on Saturday, will continue to remain shut for another 15 days. NHAI officials, repairing the damaged Honnavar-Mulbagal Road, said the stretch will be closed for heavy vehicles for at least two weeks.

They said that the accumulation of large amounts of water on the roads led to the landslide, but a retaining wall constructed a few months ago minimised the damage.

KARWAR: Residents of Joida, Anshi and Kumbarwada are relieved with the district administration decision on Sunday to review the decision of closing the Anshi Ghat for traffic completely. After opposition from Joida residents, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mihilan said he will explore possibilities of reopening the ghats. "We will review the situation and see whether it is possible to open the Ghats for traffic. Two special task forces have been appointed to study the situation and report," he added. He said that even if traffic is allowed, the night ban will continue. NH-69, which was closed on Saturday, will continue to remain shut for another 15 days. NHAI officials, repairing the damaged Honnavar-Mulbagal Road, said the stretch will be closed for heavy vehicles for at least two weeks. They said that the accumulation of large amounts of water on the roads led to the landslide, but a retaining wall constructed a few months ago minimised the damage.