Home States Karnataka

Anshi Ghat in Uttara Kannada won't be closed for traffic fully: Officials

NHAI officials, repairing the damaged Honnavar-Mulbagal Road, said the stretch will be closed for heavy vehicles for at least two weeks.

Published: 18th July 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Workers repair a road obstructed by a landslide at Gerusoppa on NH-69

Workers repair a road obstructed by a landslide at Gerusoppa on NH-69. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Residents of Joida, Anshi and Kumbarwada are relieved with the district administration decision on Sunday to review the decision of closing the Anshi Ghat for traffic completely. After opposition from Joida residents, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mihilan said he will explore possibilities of reopening the ghats.

"We will review the situation and see whether it is possible to open the Ghats for traffic. Two special task forces have been appointed to study the situation and report," he added. He said that even if traffic is allowed, the night ban will continue.

NH-69, which was closed on Saturday, will continue to remain shut for another 15 days. NHAI officials, repairing the damaged Honnavar-Mulbagal Road, said the stretch will be closed for heavy vehicles for at least two weeks.

They said that the accumulation of large amounts of water on the roads led to the landslide, but a retaining wall constructed a few months ago minimised the damage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullai Mihilan Anshi Ghat Uttara Kannada
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp