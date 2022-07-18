Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress plans Raj Bhavan Chalo to protest ED summons to Sonia Gandhi  

The Centre wants to harass our party chief Sonia Gandhi and have summoned her on the pretext of questioning her in the National Herald case,” Shivakumar said.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka unit of the Congress has decided to hold a protest and organise ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ on July 21, the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament, against what they called harassment of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar told media persons here that the protest is against the BJP-led Union Government for harassing political opponents by misusing Constitutions bodies such as the Enforcement Directorate.

"The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on July 21. The Centre wants to harass our party chief Sonia Gandhi and have summoned her on the pretext of questioning her in the National Herald case," Shivakumar said.

"Rahul Gandhi was harassed for over 50 hours over a period of five days in the name of interrogation. Officials conducted a lengthy investigation but could not prove Rahul Gandhi’s involvement in the case," Shivakumar added.

He said that an attempt was being made to tarnish the image of the Congress and its leaders. On July 21, party leaders will gather at the Freedom Park, Bengaluru, and will attempt to lay siege to Raj Bhavan. "All district units of the party will organise similar protests in their respective district headquarters on July 22," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the Centre, he said, "The BJP knows that there is no substance in the National Herald case. The late Union Minister Arun Jaitley had said in the Parliament that there was no illegality in the case."

"Have Sonia and Rahul Gandhi claimed the National Herald property as their assets in their affidavits to the Election Commission? In view of the 75th Independence Day, a 75-km padayatra will be held in all districts from August 1 to 10," he said. A march will be taken out with the national flag from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Basavanagudi on August 15 to hold a public meeting, he said.  

On PSI scam, Shivakumar said, "There is no honest probe. The investigators have arrested only 50 people so far. We had demanded a judicial inquiry... but it was not done. At least those arrested should be produced before a magistrate under Section 164 and their statements be recorded."

TAGS
Congress National Herald case Sonia Gandhi Karnataka Congress
