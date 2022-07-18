Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to focus on reducing infant, maternal mortality rate

Inaugurating the Conference on Updates in Specialty Paediatrics (CUSP) on Sunday, he said all possible efforts were being made to bring IMR to a single digit.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State is committed to reduce infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR), and unique programmes have been taken up to implement it, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Addressing the issue of malnutrition, he said efforts are being put into providing nutritious food to children in Anganwadi and labour camps. Inaugurating the Conference on Updates in Specialty Paediatrics (CUSP) on Sunday, he said all possible efforts were being made to bring IMR to a single digit.

Aspirational taluks have been identified to help them develop on the following parameters -- education, health, malnutrition, women and child health. Budget allocation for health and education has been increased, and priority is being given to address malnutrition, Bommai told the media. “We are giving top priority to malnutrition, and are providing nutritious food to children in Anganwadi and labour camps,” he added.

Praising the vision document mentioning birth deficiencies by Dr Arvind Shenoi, Clinical Director and head, Neonatology and Paediatrics of Rainbow Children’s Hospital, he requested the paediatric council to include pre-birth period in paediatrics.

The conference was preceded by workshops in neonatal ventilation, point of care ultrasound and neuro critical care in children, which was attended by more than 350 participants. The conference also dealt with recent updates in paediatric sub-specialities so they can diagnose and evaluate complex disorders in children confidently, said Nithyananda P, vice-president, Rainbow Children's Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infant mortality Maternal mortality rate Karnataka baby deaths
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp