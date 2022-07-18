Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka government over flood relief

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the State Government for failing to come to the rescue of flood-affected citizens.

Addressing the media here, the Badami MLA slammed the minister accusing them of not visiting rain-hit areas to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-hit and instead were looting the state exchequer. "BJP came to power through Operation Lotus and is not aware of the plight of those suffering... nor do they have patience to listen to their woes," Siddaramaiah said.

He estimated the loss owing to the floods at Rs 500 crore and urged the government to take up relief works at the earliest. Clarifying that he has deferred his tour to rain-hit areas due to the July 18 Presidential election, Siddaramaiah said he would resume it soon.

He also hit out at the Centre over ED summons to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Calling it politically motivated, he said the Centre was misusing Central agencies to target Opposition leaders.

