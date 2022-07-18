Stage set for voting for Presidential polls in Karnataka on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is all set for the July 18 presidential elections as the ruling BJP, in an apparent attempt to showcase its seriousness about its candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader, conducted a mock drill for its 121 MLAs on how to exercise their franchise, at a private hotel here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hotel and took stock of the mock drill. "Since some of the votes were invalid in the last polls, utmost care has been taken this time to ensure that not a single vote is wasted," informed a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

The Janata Dal-Secular, which has 30 MLAs, has extended support to Murmu, whereas the Congress, under the leadership of CLP leader Siddaramaiah, backed Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, former BJP leader and Union minister.

Sinha took part in the CLP meeting, while Murmu, along with the Karnataka BJP leadership, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and CM Bommai, had called on former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

As Murmu hails from the ST community, JDS supremo Gowda readily extended support, and the JDS Legislature Party which met under the leadership of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday, declared its support for the tribal leader.

Kumaraswamy, who tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered and is likely to cast his vote. Poll observer Amit Kumar Ghosh and Karnataka CEO Manoj Kumar Meena visited the polling booth set up at Room 106 in Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, and took stock of the arrangements made.

As many as 224 MLAs and Chamarajanagar LS member V Srinivasa Prasad will exercise their franchise. Polling will be held between 10 am and 5 pm.

