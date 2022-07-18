Home States Karnataka

Stage set for voting for Presidential polls in Karnataka on Monday

While the JDS and ruling BJP backs NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu, Congress rallies behind Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Murmu-SinhaPTI

Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is all set for the July 18 presidential elections as the ruling BJP, in an apparent attempt to showcase its seriousness about its candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader, conducted a mock drill for its 121 MLAs on how to exercise their franchise, at a private hotel here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hotel and took stock of the mock drill. "Since some of the votes were invalid in the last polls, utmost care has been taken this time to ensure that not a single vote is wasted," informed a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

The Janata Dal-Secular, which has 30 MLAs, has extended support to Murmu, whereas the Congress, under the  leadership of CLP leader Siddaramaiah, backed Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, former BJP leader and Union minister.

Sinha took part in the CLP meeting, while Murmu, along with the Karnataka BJP leadership, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and CM Bommai, had called on former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

As Murmu hails from the ST community, JDS supremo Gowda readily extended support, and the JDS Legislature Party which met under the leadership of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday, declared its support for the tribal leader.

Kumaraswamy, who tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered and is likely to cast his vote. Poll observer Amit Kumar Ghosh and Karnataka CEO Manoj Kumar Meena visited the polling booth set up at Room 106 in Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, and took stock of the arrangements  made.

As many as 224 MLAs and Chamarajanagar LS member V Srinivasa Prasad will exercise their franchise. Polling will be held between 10 am and 5 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Yashwant SInha Presidential polls Presidential polls Karnataka JDS BJP Congress
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp