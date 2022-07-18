Two MIT students from Andhra Pradesh killed in road mishap at Karnataka's Byndoor

By Express News Service

UDUPI : The lives of two first year civil engineering students from MIT Manipal were snuffed out in a road mishap that occurred near Kambadakone, Byndoor, on NH-66 on Sunday. The victims are Tarun Kumar Reddy (19) and Adithya Reddy (18).

The students are from Andhra Pradesh, but they were studying in Manipal by staying in a hostel provided by the college. Sources said that the students had started their bike ride to Murudeshwar from Manipal and when they reached the spot near a bridge on the NH-66, the rider lost control and the bike hit a signboard on the divider.

Both of them fell on the road and were severely injured. Local people gathered at the spot immediately shifted the two students to hospital, but they breathed their last before reaching the hospital. Police sources said that there were no potholes on the stretch, however there is a curve.

Locals said the bike was speeding, sources said. Pavan Nayak, sub inspector attached to Byndoor police station, said that the bodies were sent for postmortem and a case was registered.

