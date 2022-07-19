Bommai to lead all-party team against Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elected representatives from Karnataka have strongly opposed the draft recommendations made by the K Kasturirangan Committee in its report declaring nearly 20,000 sq km of the Western Ghats as Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will soon lead a delegation to the national capital to submit a memorandum to the Centre urging it not to go ahead with the implementation of the report.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with elected representatives from the districts likely to be impacted by the implementation of the report, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the delegation comprising legislators and MPs cutting across party lines will visit New Delhi on July 25 or 26 to submit a memorandum to the Union Environment Minister.

During the meeting that was also attended by CM Bommai, the legislators and MPs expressed anguish over the notification. The government has decided to take it up with the Centre as well fight it legally, the minister said, adding that they will also mobilise public opinion against the report.

Karnataka’s objections not considered: HM

The home minister said objections raised by them had not been taken into consideration and the fifth notification issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on July 6 was similar to the four notifications issued earlier. “It will adversely impact people in 1,553 villages and it was done without proper survey and consultations. We had submitted over 1,000 objections, but they were not taken into consideration,” the minister said, adding that they will oppose it as some officials are bent on going ahead with the implementation of the report.

Sources said, during the meeting that was also attended by former CM B S Yediyurappa, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and MLAs from BJP, Congress and JDS, it was decided that a resolution would be passed again in the state cabinet opposing the notification.In the meeting, Yediyurappa is said to have suggested to the government to move the court seeking a stay on the notification.

