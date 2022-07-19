Congress fears defeat of Yashwant Sinha: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Congress fears defeat of combined opposition presidential poll candidate Yashwant Sinha against NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.The voting for the presidential poll was held at Vidhana Soudha, where special arrangements had been made for the electorate consisting of elected MLAs and MPs to cast their franchise. BJP MLAs, who were staying at a private hotel in the city for the last 48 hours, trooped out with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and boarded a bus to Vidhana Soudha on Monday morning.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda, who is suffering from a pain in his legs, arrived on a wheelchair, while JDS senior leader H D Kumaraswamy, who was in home isolation after testing Covid-positive, cast his vote. Lone JDS Lok Sabha member, Prajwal Revanna, voted in New Delhi.

Asked about JDS supporting Murmu and whether the regional party is BJP’s B team, Bommai said Congress is indulging in low level politics by calling JDS names. Bommai said Deve Gowda announced JDS support soon after Murmu’s name was announced. Other parties, like Shiv Sena, BSP and JMM, too are supporting her candidature. “Congress should understand that they have to manifest the spirit of national unity,” he added. BJP Chief Whip Satish Reddy said all the 122 BJP MLAs cast their votes. Chamarajpet MP Sreenivas Prasad voted in Vidhana Soudha as he is not enjoying good health.Congress MLAs, led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, too came to Vidhana Soudha to cast their franchise.

Highlights

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha member V Srini­vasa Prasad and Siddar­amaiah exchanged pleasantries for a while. Prasad who was removed ‘disgracefully’ by Siddaramaiah from his Cabinet had strained his relationship with him.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda came on a wheel chair to cast his vote. His knees were not doing well and hence he chose to vote in Karnataka instead of travelling to New Delhi.

Chitradurga MLA Thippareddy came limping as he had a fall during a private function at his home town recently.

