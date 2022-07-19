Home States Karnataka

Congress, JDS mounts attack on Centre over 5% GST on essential items

The former CM said as the opposition party, Congress will continue to protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah waves to Congress workers during a party meeting in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday slammed the Centre over 5 per cent GST on packaged products including cereals, pulses, flour, curd, lassi, puffed rice and other products with effect from Monday. Opposition leader in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah said the Centre that has reduced the corporate tax from 30 per cent to 22 per cent has increased taxes on the products used by middle and lower middle-class people.

The Central government’s decision will be a big burden on the unemployed, farmers, daily wagers and street vendors and the state governments is supporting such a move, he said. Farmers are complaining about the shortage of fertilizers, but the state and the central government are not talking about problems faced by farmers, he said. Siddaramaiah said the BJP has failed to even fulfill 20 per cent of the promises made to people before the assembly elections.

The former CM said as the opposition party, Congress will continue to protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies. Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s remarks that the sellers could claim the reimbursement and there is no need to hike the prices, the former CM said if there is a scope for reimbursement why the GST was imposed at all?.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar termed price rise as a ‘gift’ by the Narendra Modi government, while Congress leader and former minister Priyank Kharge called it a ‘tax terrorism’. Kharge said the central government has failed in the implementation of the GST. Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy termed the imposition of a 5 per cent tax on packaged products including cereals, pulses, flour, curd and lassi as an ‘anti-people’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress jds GST
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp