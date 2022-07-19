Karnataka ideal for setting up data centres: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s push towards implementing its Data Centre (DC) policy could make Karnataka the top destination for DC in the country,according to the SouthAsian branch of CBRE Group, a Dallas-headquartered realestate firm.The group said the combination of data policy and Bengaluru’s growing reputation as the IT hub will take Karnataka to the top in terms of Data Centre demand in the country.

The report has listed several factors that make the state an ideal location to set up Data Centres which include investment in skilled workers, industrial growth, favourable policies and Bengaluru’s reputation as a technology hub. “Other government SOPs are applicable across Karnataka, including power tariff concession, land subsidy, incentives on investments and exemptionon stamp duty,” the report said.

“Karnataka’s digital economy is bound to accelerate, given the robust existing digital infrastructure besides an integrated favorable policy ecosystem and civil infrastructure. This undoubtedly positions Karnataka as a data centre destination of choice that will attract investments and Bengaluru will be a dominant turf for Data Centres in Karnataka,” said Anshuman Magazine, CEO of CBRE India.

