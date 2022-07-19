Monkeypox: Screening intensified in Mysuru

B K Lakshmikantha By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the second monkeypox case being detected in the country, the Health Department has intensified screening of people entering the district from the neighbouring states. Everyday the health staff are conducting screening of more than 250 people entering the border.

The health department team led by H D Kote Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr T Ravikumar is monitoring the screening of people entering the state at Bavali checkpost in the taluk from Kerala.Speaking to TNIE, Ravikumar said, “The first Monkeypox patient is a 37-year-old. He lives close to the Karnataka border. However, we are screening those who enter the state from Kerala in vehicles.

We collect details of the people, from where they are coming and their destination. We are checking their temperature using a thermos-scanner and are also inspecting if they have any body rashes or sores. If we find any passenger or person crossing the border with fever or rashes, we are sending them back.”

