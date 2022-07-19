Home States Karnataka

Pratap Simha faces ire for jibe at Devanur Mahadeva

DSS Mysuru District Convener Bettaiah Kote said here on Monday that RSS believes in varnashrama that stratifies society into four varnas and considers Brahmins superior.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:01 AM

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Dalita Sangharsha Samithi and Karnataka State Dalit Welfare Trust came down heavily on MP Pratap Simha for criticising Devanur Mahadeva for his book ‘RSS: Aala Mathu Agala’ and for calling the writer a servant of Congress.

“RSS promotes varnashrama to divide and control society.Devanur Mahadeva has condemned such practices in his book. Whenever BJP and RSS say that Hinduism is a Sanatana dharma with a great culture, we only think of Srirama beheading Shambuka, Dhronacharya cutting the thumb of Eklavya, caste system, untouchability, Sati and Devadasi systems, bettale seve (women parading naked) and urulu seve,” he said.

“We do not believe in such a dharma. We trust Buddha Dharma, Ambedkar Dharma and Basava Dharma that preach equality and respect for all. As MP, Pratap Shima supports varnashrama and citicised Devanur Mahadeva, we warn him that if he continues to issue such comments, Dalit and backward communities will protest in front of his house,” he said.

The Karnataka State Dalit Welfare Trust chief Shantaraju termed Simha anti-Dalit. He said it is not Mahadeva who is a servant of Congress, but writer SL Bhyrappa who is behaving as the spokesperson of RSS and BJP. Simha must read books to gather more knowledge on Dravidians who are the orig­inal inhabitants of the cou­ntry and from where the RSS, who are the Aryans, came from and started the varnashrama, he said.

