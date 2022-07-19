Siddaramaiah offers tips on birthday event budget

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s followers, who have been busy organising his 75th birthday bash at Davanagere on August 3, got a chance to discuss the budget of the event informally with their leader on the sidelines of the Presidential polls at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Siddaramaiah, who has the experience of presenting 13 state budgets, offered some useful tips on how to manage the fund for the event, and keep the accounts clean for the mega rally in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to take part, sources said. “Apparently, we will project Siddaramaiah as the Chief Ministerial candidate,” a leader said.

Honorary president of the event organising committee R V Deshpande, president K N Rajanna, Basavaraj Rayareddy, Ashok Pattan, among others met Siddaramaiah and held deliberations. Meanwhile, former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy also met him at the latter’s residence with regard to mobilising masses from the Old Mysuru region, especially Mandya.

People from surrounding districts of Davanagere like Haveri which has a sizable Kuruba community population, were reportedly enthusiastic. But there was a lack of spirit in the Old Mysuru region which is a Vokkaliga stronghold. After the event, around 40 ticket aspirants would be identified by Siddaramaiah, a leader said.

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s followers, who have been busy organising his 75th birthday bash at Davanagere on August 3, got a chance to discuss the budget of the event informally with their leader on the sidelines of the Presidential polls at Vidhana Soudha on Monday. Siddaramaiah, who has the experience of presenting 13 state budgets, offered some useful tips on how to manage the fund for the event, and keep the accounts clean for the mega rally in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to take part, sources said. “Apparently, we will project Siddaramaiah as the Chief Ministerial candidate,” a leader said. Honorary president of the event organising committee R V Deshpande, president K N Rajanna, Basavaraj Rayareddy, Ashok Pattan, among others met Siddaramaiah and held deliberations. Meanwhile, former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy also met him at the latter’s residence with regard to mobilising masses from the Old Mysuru region, especially Mandya. People from surrounding districts of Davanagere like Haveri which has a sizable Kuruba community population, were reportedly enthusiastic. But there was a lack of spirit in the Old Mysuru region which is a Vokkaliga stronghold. After the event, around 40 ticket aspirants would be identified by Siddaramaiah, a leader said.