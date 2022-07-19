Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah offers tips on birthday event budget

People from surrounding districts of Davanagere like Haveri which has a sizable Kuruba community population, were reportedly enthusiastic.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s followers, who have been busy organising his 75th birthday bash at Davanagere on August 3, got a chance to discuss the budget of the event informally with their leader on the sidelines of the Presidential polls at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Siddaramaiah, who has the experience of presenting 13 state budgets, offered some useful tips on how to manage the fund for the event, and keep the accounts clean for the mega rally in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to take part, sources said. “Apparently, we will project Siddaramaiah as the Chief Ministerial candidate,” a leader said.

Honorary president of the event organising committee R V Deshpande, president K N Rajanna, Basavaraj Rayareddy, Ashok Pattan, among others met Siddaramaiah and held deliberations. Meanwhile, former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy also met him at the latter’s residence with regard to mobilising masses from the Old Mysuru region, especially Mandya.

People from surrounding districts of Davanagere like Haveri which has a sizable Kuruba community population, were reportedly enthusiastic. But there was a lack of spirit in the Old Mysuru region which is a Vokkaliga stronghold. After the event, around 40 ticket aspirants would be identified by Siddaramaiah, a leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp