Shiradi Ghat to be one-way for now: CC Patil

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce the burden on the existing Shiradi Ghat stretch on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, which is facing frequent landslides due to heavy rain, the state government for the time being is working on an alternative one-way route for vehicles coming towards Bengaluru, said PWD Minister CC Patil here on Tuesday.

He said the road is expected to be ready in one week and after that, the government will remove restrictions imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch. Vehicles going from Bengaluru to Mangaluru will take the existing Shiradi Ghat stretch, while those in the reverse direction will go through Kappalli and Kesaganahalli villages near Donigal which is close to Sakleshpur in Hassan.

The minister said the Hassan deputy commissioner has been instructed to issue orders for the one-way movement on these stretches. It will be a temporary measure and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered the release of funds immediately. Now, only light motor vehicles are allowed because of frequent landslides.

Because of heavy rain, the state has witnessed 63 landslides this year at Sampaje, Arabail, Agumbe and Gerusoppa ghats and other places. At Shidari Ghat, works like micro-piling and soil nailing are going on that are aimed at finding a permanent solution, he added.

He said the government is committed to meet the deadline to complete the works on Shiradi Ghat road, a 35 km stretch, by March-end next year. “There should not be any such issues by next monsoon. Of the 39 km stretch, 20 km falls under the National Highway and is in good condition. The works are going on in the remaining 19 km stretch. The works were delayed because of the monsoon. The chief minister said if needed, he will discuss it with the Union Minister for Road Transports and Highways for speeding up the works. But it is not needed at present,” he added.

