After Chhattisgarh, Karnataka to buy ‘gomutra’ from farmers

It plans to use the cow urine and dung to make various products that can also generate employment.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:07 AM

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a cue from the Chhattisgarh government, the Karnataka Animal Husbandry Department is planning to buy ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) and cow dung from farmers to help them get additional income. Initially, the department will source them from the proposed goshalas. It plans to use the cow urine and dung to make various products that can also generate employment.

The state government, which at present is funding some of the private goshalas, is planning to set up at least 100 goshalas in the coming days. A few of them have started already. The department has already identified land for goshalas at all districts that will also have gomalas for grazing.  Taking it forward, the government is now proposing to make it profitable for farmers. Recently, the Chhattisgarh government decided to procure gomutra for Rs 4 per litre and cow dung for Rs 2 per kg from farmers who are  into rearing cattle.

Speaking to TNIE,  Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said at present they are setting up the facilities like goshalas. “There are many private mutts and organisations, including Rashtrottana Parishath, that are converting gomutra and cow dung into useful products, including bio-gas, diyas, shampoos, pesticides, ointment and many more. “Once we have our own goshalas, we can collect both gomutra and cow dung in these places,’’ he said. “We have 20 to 100 acres of land to store cow dung and turn it into units to make products.’

The minister also said a team from Karnataka will study the  Chhattisgarh model. “I have visited Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra where they make bio-fuel. At Kinneri mutt in Maharashtra, they make 35 products which are profit-making. If we have our own units, we can help farmers,” he said. He, however, said the plans are in the initial stage. “I will also discuss this with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.”Sources from the department said this will also help farmers who have been complaining about the burden of keeping aged cattle.

